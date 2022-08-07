Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. communities

Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.

The tech giant announced it would be going ahead with ground surveys across Canada to improve its overall services and "look around" features.

In total, 18 communities are set to be surveyed in Saskatchewan. They include:

Assiniboia

Battleford

Estevan

Kindersley

La Ronge

Lloydminster

Maple Creek

Melfort

Melville

Moose Jaw

North Battleford

Prince Albert

Regina

Saskatoon

Swift Current

Weyburn

Wynyard

Yorkton

The company outlined in a news release that image collection would be primarily done with ground surveys using Apple Maps vehicles, but certain pedestrian areas would require portable systems to be used.

Surveys of the selected communities are set to begin on Aug. 8 and are planned to wrap up on Sept. 30.

Apple noted in its news release that residents can request that a face, license plate or house be censored if it was captured in the survey process by emailing: MapsImageCollection@apple.com