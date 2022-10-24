Apple raises prices of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in Canada
Apple Inc. says it's raising the cost of its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus services in Canada.
The technology giant confirmed that prices for both services are going up in a range of $1 to $3 per month, depending on the services and the size of the package.
Apple Music's base price for a single listener account will rise $1 to $10.99 per month, while access to the Apple TV Plus video streaming platform will jump $3 to $8.99 per month.
This is the first time Apple has hiked prices for its streaming services in Canada.
The company says Apple Music's price increase is tied to higher licensing costs for music.
The decision comes as many of the major streaming platforms look for ways to boost revenues amid inflation and the rising costs of film and TV production.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
New mayor, four new councillors elected in Sault Ste. MarieSault Ste. Marie city council will look a little different this term following Monday’s municipal election.