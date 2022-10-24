Apple raises prices of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus in Canada

Apple Inc. says it's raising the cost of its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus services in Canada.

The technology giant confirmed that prices for both services are going up in a range of $1 to $3 per month, depending on the services and the size of the package.

Apple Music's base price for a single listener account will rise $1 to $10.99 per month, while access to the Apple TV Plus video streaming platform will jump $3 to $8.99 per month.

This is the first time Apple has hiked prices for its streaming services in Canada.

The company says Apple Music's price increase is tied to higher licensing costs for music.

The decision comes as many of the major streaming platforms look for ways to boost revenues amid inflation and the rising costs of film and TV production.