Apple services including music, iCloud face outages
Several Apple Inc AAPL.O services including Apple Music, the iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down for thousands of users on Monday.
The company's system status page showed 11 ongoing outages including podcasts, music and arcade. It said Applewas investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.
Users also flagged issues with "find my iPhone," Apple store, maps and support.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company was responding to affected users on Twitter but it was unclear what caused the outages.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
-
No link between downtown Ottawa arson and 'Freedom Convoy': policeOttawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
-
Popular Victoria pickleball court closing due to noise complaintsPickleball players will soon be down a space to play as the City of Victoria closes a mixed-use court at Todd Park.
-
Police say roughly $400,000 worth of cocaine was seized from Markham homeA Markham man is facing a number of charges after approximately $400,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded handgun were allegedly found in his residence.
-
Surrey Mounties investigating alleged bank robbery after suspect grabs envelope of cash, flees on yellow bikeMounties in Surrey say they're investigating a robbery at a bank that happened earlier this month after a suspect reportedly grabbed an envelope full of cash from a teller.
-
Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor AvenueA 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight timeAtlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
-
Nova Scotia spending $10 million to boost sports and recreation organizationsThe Nova Scotia government says it will spend $10.1 million on sports and recreation organizations in the province.
-
Flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C., safety board saysThe Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn't fixed.
-
Senators unload Brown, Sanford at NHL trade deadlineThe Ottawa Senators unloaded two more players and signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a contract extension to wrap up a busy NHL trade deadline for the team.