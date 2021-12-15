Apple Store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre closed due to COVID-19
The Apple Store in Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre mall is closed due to COVID-19.
A sign on the entrance said the store would be closed until further notice. According to Apple's website, the busy downtown store is set to reopen on Saturday.
In a statement, Apple said it regularly monitors conditions and adjusts health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and employees.
"We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave," the company said.
It's not known how many employees are affected. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Ottawa in recent days, with more than 700 new cases reported in the last week.
According to BNN Bloomberg, two other Apple stores in the U.S. are also closed for the same reason. The company recently began requiring employees to take regular rapid tests before coming to work.
-
Kitchener child pornography investigation linked to United StatesWaterloo regional police have connected an ongoing child pornography investigation to another suspect in the United States.
-
Brand of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed based on age: WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting residents know which COVID-19 vaccine to expect at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site starting Saturday.
-
Weeks-long residential parking ban to start on Monday, city saysThe City of Edmonton and Mother Nature have spoken: Park somewhere else on Monday.
-
Gently-used devices wanted: Project Joy aims to spread a little digital connection over the holidaysProject Joy is collaborating with London Drugs and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) for the second year in a row to provide refurbished, gently-used electronic devices to seniors.
-
Party on? Alberta's office Christmas get-togethers proceed with cautionMany Alberta venues are trying out their hand at Christmas parties once again in 2021 but, with mentions of deposits before agreements are signed, it's clear that everything isn't what it used to be.
-
Sudbury anti-poverty protesters rally with demands for Ontario premierProtesters gathered outside Tom Davies Square with a list of demands for Ontario Premier Doug Ford Friday afternoon. The members of the Poverty and Housing Advocacy Coalition say things have never been this bad in Sudbury.
-
Pharmacy Association of Sask. reminds people to be patient with pharmacists as booster shots roll outThe Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan is reminding people to be patient with pharmacists as the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the province expands on Monday.
-
Edmonton council passes 1.9% budget increase, tax bills to rise $50 on averageAfter a pandemic tax freeze in 2021, Edmonton City Council will hike taxes in 2022.
-
Movie theatres adjust for new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of busy holiday film seasonYou won’t be able to eat popcorn or have a drink when you watch a movie at a theatre under new rules released by the Ontario government to slow the spread of COVID-19.