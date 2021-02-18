Registered healthcare professionals interested in volunteering with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to rollout the COVID-19 vaccines can now do so online.

The WECHU says since the pandemic has unfolded it has received a “tremendous” number of requests from residents asking how they can help. In order to streamline the application process the health unit has developed an online application form.

“The outpouring of support and kindness we’ve received from the community has been tremendous. We wanted to develop a process that is quicker, easier, and clearer for potential healthcare volunteers to connect with public health. I think we achieved that with our online application form,” WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette says.

WECHU says they anticipate they will need registered healthcare workers to volunteer to assist with mass immunization clinics during stage three of the local COVID-19 vaccine plan.

The health unit says vaccine within the coming months vaccination clinics will be set up throughout the region to “support pre-existing vaccination channels established in Stages 1 and 2 of the vaccine roll out plan.”

Those interested and qualified can go to the online application form to submit their information. There will be a minimum time commitment needed and a chance on the form to specify area preference and availability.

“We want to thank everyone who applies to be a volunteer to assist public health in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WECHU says.

Those selected will be contacted by the WECHU human resource department.