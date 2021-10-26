Applications open for new Kanata North councillor

Applications are open to be considered for appointment as a new city councillor and four people have already signed up.

Ottawa city council voted earlier this month to appoint a new councillor for Kanata North ward following the departure of Jenna Sudds.

Sudds won the Sept. 20 federal election race in Kanata—Carleton to become the riding's new MP. She was sworn in Monday. Her council seat is now considered vacant.

Applications to become Sudds' replacement opened Monday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, four names were already on the list:

Cathy Ann Greene Curry

Peter Jan Karwacki

Michael Kempa

Christine Moulaison

Under the Municipal Act, cities can either appoint a new councillor to a vacant seat or hold a byelection. Staff had recommended a byelection, but council voted in favour of appointing a new councillor in this case, which would allow the seat to be filled in time for 2022 budget consultations. Had council voted to hold a byelection to replace Sudds, it would have been held in January 2022.

Applications are open until 4 p.m. Friday. To be eligible to hold office, a person must be:

18 years of age or older;

a Canadian citizen;

a resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City or the spouse of such an owner or tenant; and

not be prohibited from holding municipal office or from voting under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996 or otherwise by law.

The city clerk will provide council with the final list of applicants on Nov. 5 and council will vote to appoint a new councillor at a special council meeting on Nov. 10.

Sudds is the third councillor to resign their seat at Ottawa City Hall during the current term.

In January 2019, Tobi Nussbaum resigned as Rideau-Rockcliffe councillor to become the CEO of the National Capital Commission. A byelection was held on April 5, 2019, during which Rawlson King was elected.

In March 2020, Stephen Blais resigned as councillor for Cumberland after being elected an MPP for the riding of Orleans. Catherine Kitts won the byelection that was held on Oct. 5, 2020 to fill the vacant seat.

The next municipal election will be held Oct. 24, 2022.