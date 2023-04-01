Applications open for the Ontario Renovates Program in London, Ont.

Applications are now open for the 2023 Ontario Renovates Program. Funding is offered on a first come, first served basis.

This program offers assistance to low-to-moderate income London, Ont. seniors over the age of 60 and persons with disabilities to increase accessibility and/or complete repairs in the home to meet building standards.

This program is made possible through funding by the Federal and Provincial governments and is administered by the City of London.

More information, including how to apply, can be found on the City of London’s website.