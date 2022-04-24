Applications open for the Sault's new mobile retail spaces

Vendors in Sault Ste. Marie just gained more options for where to set up shop this summer with the city's new mobile retail spaces.

Applications have opened for three mobile retail units in the city, with two at the city's Mill Market and a third at Clergue Park along the waterfront.

"Mobile retail units offer opportunities for us that we don't currently have within this building. We are at our capacity here, which gives me no latitude whatsoever to take on any new vendors," said Robert Pryor, the manager of Mill Market.

"It also becomes sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy in that having fixed units outside there, they can operate outside of market hours, should they so desire to."

The city said it will soon take possession of the containers and hopes to have them ready by June.

It will pilot three retail spaces this summer but has purchased five in total.

Eventually, the plan is to have them all relocated to the city's new downtown plaza next year.