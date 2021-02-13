The City of Windsor is looking for its next Youth Poet Laureate.

City officials are calling for applications and/or nominations for the two-year position.

The city’s current Youth Poet Laureate, Samantha Badaoa, will reach the end of her term this year.

“My time as Windsor’s inaugural youth poet laureate has been one of extreme growth,” Badaoa said in a news release. “Through this program I have been able to explore the boundaries of poetry and realize its ongoing importance to the health of our city.”

During her time, Badaoa has accomplished a number of goals.

She published her first collection of poetry entitled “So Am I” and was a featured poet in the 2020 virtual edition of Poetry at the Manor.

“The connections I have made during these last two years and the work that has come from the support of the arts community in Windsor are truly indescribable,” Badaoa said. “More importantly, I have been able to witness firsthand the talent and potential that the youth in our city possess — their resilience and courage is a testament to us all. I cannot wait to see how our arts community progresses under their leadership. Thank you, Windsor.”

The next youth poet laureate must be between the ages of 14 to 24.

Judges are looking for applicants who excel in written poetry that focuses on themes relevant to youth who live in Windsor.

Full details on eligibility requirements and the application process are available online.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 5.