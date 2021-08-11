Appointments available again for kids who missed other vaccines

While people throughout Manitoba have been encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic has also caused kids to miss other vaccines they would normally receive.

Since the pandemic hit, kids have not been able to receive vaccines that they would normally get through their school-based immunization programs.

With life shifting to a new normal, the province said appointments are now being made available so children can catch up on their shots.

Appointments for vaccines such as HPV, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis can now start to be booked.

The province said the appointments are part of the youth immunization catch-up program.

People can book appointments for provincial vaccine sites online or by contacting the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222.

The province information is also being mailed out to parents and caregivers and appointments can start to be booked beginning Aug. 23.