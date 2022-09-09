Appointments for new Omicron vaccine booster to be booked starting Monday: Manitoba government

Those eligible for the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to start booking appointments.

The province announced on Friday that appointment slots can start to be booked on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m., with appointments being available starting on Sept. 14.

The new vaccine was created to fight the original strain of COVID as well as the Omicron variant.

Those eligible for the bivalent vaccine include:

· Adults 65 and older;

· All Indigenous Manitobans aged 18 and older;

· Individuals who are considered to have higher-risk medical conditions and are 18 and older;

· Health-care workers over the age of 18; and

· Residents of personal care homes and other congregate living facilities.

The province recommends people wait six months from the last dose of vaccine or COVID-19 infection before receiving the bivalent vaccine.

The province received its first shipment of 27,650 doses on Friday and a second shipment of over 77,000 doses is expected during the week of Sept. 12.

Also starting Sept. 12, anyone 12 and older can receive the original booster shot; However, the province continues to recommend that people wait for the bivalent vaccine to be available for them.

The province expects to expand eligibility for the bivalent vaccine to all Manitobans 18 and older in the coming weeks.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.