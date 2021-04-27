Approval for new Psilocybin research facility in Norfolk County

New Leaf Canada announced last week it had received approval from Health Canada that will allow its subsidiary Psirenity to begin construction of a psilocybin research facility in Norfolk County.

The new research centre will be roughly 185 square metres within the larger New Leaf facility.

“The process of attaining the CDSA, the dealers licence which allows us to work with controlled substances such as psilocybin we began the application almost a year ago,” says Psirenity CEO Chris McCullough

With the approval the company will focus it’s research and development into these key areas:

Formulation of investigational products for future clinical trials

Supply of investigational products for Psirenity's clinical trials

Psilocybin and Psilocin production

Psilocybin containing mushroom strain development

Supply of prescription-controlled drugs for Psirenity's Health and Wellness Therapy Clinics

Extraction and isolation of psilocybin and Psilocin method development

“What we’re working on is a micro dosing platform. Something that doesn’t have the psychotropic effects where you can take your micro dose and be able to go about your day. You can go to work, you can drive your car and so forth.”

McCullough says they are working with regulators and Health Canada to work toward new treatments in psychedelic-enhanced mental health treatments.

“As an emerging treatment mechanism, especially for mental health and well ness, I think there has to be safe guards put in place, there has to be a frame work by the governing bodies.”

The company became the first to be approved by the University of the West Indies ethics community to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial for safety and efficacy around micro dosing, as well as a partnership in Jamaica to run a similar trial that will conclude prior to the start of a Physician led Canadian study tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

“We will have completed by that time our phase 1 clinical trial in Jamaica, which will also provide the necessary supporting data and results to help bolster the physician led trial in Canada” says McCullough.

Construction on the facility in Norfolk County is expected to begin within 60 days.