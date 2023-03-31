April Fool's gas hike is no joke

It's no joke.

You can expect a carbon tax price hike at the pumps on April Fool's Day.

Gas Wizard Dan McTeague, who's also president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said he expects gas prices will nevertheless increase three cents a litre for Saturday.

Even with a small drop in wholesale prices for gasoline on the markets today, look for pump prices to jump to $1.49 from $1.46 (Friday's price).

The price increase affects all of Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Barrie, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Niagara, Windsor, Sudbury, Timmins and Kingston.