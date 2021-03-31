April forecasted to arrive with a blast of winter in Simcoe County

The first day of April will arrive with a blast of flurries across parts of Simcoe County.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby says, "flurries accumulating as much as two centimetres" is anticipated.

Environment Canada calls for temperatures to drop to -4 C overnight on Wednesday with northerly winds gusting to 50km/h.

The flurries should end around noon Thursday with the high hovering just below the freezing mark, but it will feel much colder with the wind chill making it seem more like -12 C.

All the wintry weather comes to an end Friday as temperatures rise to 4 C with sunny skies. April showers will ring in the weekend with the daytime high remaining on the plus side.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will settle into double digits. Monday calls for highs of 12 C, and Tuesday, it will climb to 14 C.