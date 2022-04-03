April showers could come our way

The showers that bring the flowers could come our way today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa is cloudy with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. The high is 6 C, which is about a degree cooler than average.

Overnight, there’s a chance of a few more showers, or possibly some flurries, as the temperature drops to a low of -4 C.

Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C.

Tuesday is looking bright and sunny with a high of 13 C.

Clouds return Wednesday. High 11 C.

Thursday’s outlook includes some rain.