April showers could come our way
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The showers that bring the flowers could come our way today.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa is cloudy with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. The high is 6 C, which is about a degree cooler than average.
Overnight, there’s a chance of a few more showers, or possibly some flurries, as the temperature drops to a low of -4 C.
Monday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C.
Tuesday is looking bright and sunny with a high of 13 C.
Clouds return Wednesday. High 11 C.
Thursday’s outlook includes some rain.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO soughtAlberta Health Service's has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park boardThe site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aidThe new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infectedThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crashA two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crashEmergency crews worked to free a trapped person from a car after a serious crash in Navan late Monday morning.
-
Cenovus to end oil price hedging; program lost $970M in first quarterCenovus Energy Inc. is suspending its practice of crude oil price hedging and warning that it expects steep losses on its existing risk management program in its first quarter.
-
2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey registration now openRegistration is now open for the online portion of the 2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey to raise money for those affected by cancer.