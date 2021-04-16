April showers ending the work week in Ottawa
A rainy end to the work week in Ottawa.
The temperature dips to single digits today, a high of only 8 degrees. The forecast calls for showers all day, wind gusting to 40 km/h, the low will be 1 degrees.
Showers are expected to end early this evening, but the clouds will persist.
Saturday will be cloudy with chance of showers- the high will be 13 degrees.
A mix of sun and clouds in story of Sunday, high of 14 degrees.
The work will we start much like it ended- a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 14 degrees.