April showers ending the work week in Ottawa

A rainy end to the work week in Ottawa.

The temperature dips to single digits today, a high of only 8 degrees. The forecast calls for showers all day, wind gusting to 40 km/h, the low will be 1 degrees.

Showers are expected to end early this evening, but the clouds will persist.

Saturday will be cloudy with chance of showers- the high will be 13 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds in story of Sunday, high of 14 degrees.

The work will we start much like it ended- a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 14 degrees.