April showers in the forecast for the final Sunday of the month

A rainy day and a cold night are in the forecast for the final Sunday of April.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. A high today of 15C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers early this evening. The low will be -3C, with the wind chill making it feel like -9.

Monday will see clearing skies in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A high of 11 C.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It has been a dry April in Ottawa, with only 19 mm of rain and 2.8 cm of snow recorded at the Ottawa Airport this month. Ottawa received 64 mm of rain in April 2020 and 113 mm of rain in April 2019.