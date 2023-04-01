‘April showers’ expected Saturday

Saturday morning has been filled with mainly sunny skies. However, clouds will be drifting in across the region beginning Saturday afternoon, bringing with them a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Some gusty winds up to 70 km/h are also possible.

A high of 12 degrees Saturday morning won’t stick around for long, with the temperature expected to fall to plus one in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or flurries before clearing overnight. Saturday night’s low drops to minus 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Sunday night: Cloudy. Low plus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 5.