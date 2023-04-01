‘April showers’ expected Saturday
Saturday morning has been filled with mainly sunny skies. However, clouds will be drifting in across the region beginning Saturday afternoon, bringing with them a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Some gusty winds up to 70 km/h are also possible.
A high of 12 degrees Saturday morning won’t stick around for long, with the temperature expected to fall to plus one in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or flurries before clearing overnight. Saturday night’s low drops to minus 5 degrees.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Sunday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Sunday night: Cloudy. Low plus 3.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 17.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 5.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.