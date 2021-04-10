April snowfall causes collisions, poor road conditions in Edmonton

Spring snowfall was behind a number of crashes in Edmonton and the surrounding area Saturday.

The lack of visibility, blowing snow and slick roads were blamed for a semi-involved collision on Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.

Stay safe on the roads if you're heading home. If not, stay home. Whitemud was a mess and at a crawl on Quesnell. #yegtraffic #yegwx pic.twitter.com/n9sGiimpe6

Conditions on Whitemud Drive were also less than ideal, several Edmontonians sharing images of traffic disruptions and vehicles in the ditch.

Bus has slid and is blocking lanes on EB Whitemud Dr just after Fox Dr turnoff. Left lane looks like it’s getting through. Stay off the roads if you can, #yeg. #yegtraffic #yegwx pic.twitter.com/khFf9rjHz0

The snow isn’t expected to last, with Sunday set to get back to positive temperatures and Thursday looking at a high of 12C.