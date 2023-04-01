April storms bring May norms: Weather Network’s seasonal forecast

Spring may have already officially begun, but a new report says the beginning of April will continue to feel more like winter this year.

An April seasonal forecast from the Weather Network shows Canadians are still experiencing cooler than normal temperatures after feeling spring-like days in the middle of winter.

April, the report says, is a "fickle month," sometimes giving Canadians a taste of summer, and other times delivering more winter-like snowstorms.

At the end of March, a storm brought white-out conditions to parts of Nova Scotia, with residents for the second time in two weeks digging out.

On April 1, Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for northern Ontario and Quebec with estimates of 15 centimetres of snow. B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway continues to be under a winter storm warning by Environment Canada Saturday with estimates of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected through the evening.

"Spring is off to a rather sluggish start across most of Canada," the report reads. "Most Canadian springs actually start this way, but it seems that many are feeling the slow start more so this year."

TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE

At the beginning of April, Canadians can expect cooler temperatures from British Columbia to northern Ontario and Quebec.

In the southern half of Ontario and Quebec, warm air from the U.S. will move north early on. The report warns the warm temperatures will not be consistent, with a few days offsetting cooler weather across the region.

"Across Atlantic Canada, we expect that changeable temperatures will balance out and return to near normal," the report says.

As the second week of April approaches, cooler air will reach southern Ontario, Quebec and the east coast provinces. The west coast from B.C. to Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan will see temperatures rise during this time.

The cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to stay in northern Ontario, Manitoba and the prairies in the latter half of April.

"As we look at the big picture for the entire month, April will live up to its reputation of being a fickle month, but colder-than-normal temperatures will be more dominant than the periods of warmer weather across most of Canada," the report reads.

MORE SNOW EXPECTED

When temperatures drop, the proverbial April showers will become snow, the report says. Northern Ontario and Quebec can expect more "late-winter" storms early in April.

The Weather Network says the differences in temperatures will "contribute to an active storm track" in Ontario and Quebec.

Near-normal rain in B.C. and parts of the Prairies is expected but some northern areas of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba could see below-normal precipitation.

"This is quite a contrast to last year for Manitoba, when the extremely wet conditions resulted in lengthy delays in getting crops planted," the report says.