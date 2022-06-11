Arab Festival helps build bridges between communities in Calgary

Calgarians looking to learn more about an interesting and rich culture had a chance at an annual festival being held this weekend.

The Calgary Arab Festival shares Arabian culture with the community through dance, music, art, items and food.

This is the sixth year for the free event that is being held at Calgary's Olympic Plaza.

Organizers say it helps build strong relationships between businesses and residents while celebrating everything Arab culture has to offer.

Laith Ramzi, who is with Darbonah Kitchen, one of the exhibitors, brought a 120-kilogram shank of lamb to cook for the event.

Once the meat is cooked to perfection, customers can enjoy it with tomatoes, lettuce and a variety of sauces.

He says people love having it because it gives them a taste of home.

"In the Middle East, they love lamb, especially cooked on firewood. That's the best thing ever you can eat."

The festival concludes on Saturday night.