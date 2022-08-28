Arborists from across the prairies compete in tree climbing championship in Regina

Arborists from Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan competed for the title of Prairie Masters Champion outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday.

The competition, organized by the International Society of Arboriculture’s (ISA) Prairie Chapter, made its anticipated return to the Queen City after the pandemic halted operations.

Competitors had to complete a variety of tasks while suspended in trees. The tasks simulated what an arborist (defined as a 'tree surgeon' by Oxford Languages) would experience in their daily line of work.

Dwayne Neustaeter is head technician and the head of ceremony for the annual event.

He said competitive arborists are commonly known as "industrial athletes" who combine their jobs with sports.

“This is one of those jobs, or sports that requires an incredible amount of mental focus, thinking, and through planning,” Neustaeter explained. “If you do not have your mental game in order, you will not be a champion.”

There was stiff competition in Regina on Sunday afternoon, as both the men’s and women’s defending Prairie Chapter Champions’ were competing.

On the women's side, Jordyn Dyck is the defending Prairie Chapter Champion and said it’s always nerve wracking before competition time.

However, once up on the branches, it’s strictly business.

“You just get in the zone and tunnel vision on what you are doing and do what you can,” said Dyck. “Try and keep your eye on the time and just weigh out your options for points and what will be most beneficial.”

On the men’s side, Jesse Antonation is the defending champion and said the profession and the sport is a major time investment.

“We spend a lot of our own time working and honing our techniques and our tips and tricks,” said Antonation. “It’s a bit of a time investment.”

Dyck added it takes passion to become an arborist and it’s more than just cutting down trees.

“Nobody looks at it as just a job,” said Dyck. “You are caring for trees and there is an insane amount of knowledge that you need.”

Knowledge that includes almost everything related to trees and more.

“There is so many different kind of trees and there are so many diseases and hazards associated with trees, so it takes a lot of care , passion and a lot of drive to be an arborist,” said Dyck. “On top of that, it’s also physically demanding.”

Despite the demanding nature of the job, Dyck believes the profession has empowered her life.

“I always tell everybody that this job has made me the best version of myself, it pushes me physically and mentally everyday,” said Dyck.

Both athletes will be representing the Prairie Chapter and Canada in the 2022 Tree Climbing Championships in Copenhagen, Demark.