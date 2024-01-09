Arby's location shuts down in Saskatoon

Some restaurant-goers appeared to be caught off guard by the closure of a local establishment.

The Arby’s on 22nd Street and Avenue B has shut down, and will not be re-opening.

CTV reached out to the communications spokesperson for the company about whether the closure was permanent and why the restaurant was shutting down.

“The closure is permanent. Due to franchisee privacy concerns, the client is unable to provide reasons behind the closure” wrote Dalia Esposito with Torchia Communications.

The restaurant had been operating in the location for well over a decade.

The city's only other Arby's location at 415 Circle Drive East remains open.