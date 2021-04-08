Archeology team scans Saskatoon cemetery for lost burial sites of Indigenous children

Archeology students from the University of Saskatchewan are scanning a century-old cemetery in Saskatoon to map lost graves of Indigenous children who died while attending residential schools from the late 19th and early 20th century.

This week nine undergrads and two graduate students deployed ground-penetrating radars (GPR) at Nutana Cemetery.

The machine can locate areas consistent with a grave shaft or coffin remnants that may still be present, professor Terence Clark said in a news release.

The cemetery has 162 known burial sites, of which the city has already identified 144. Fifty-one are babies and 14 are children under the age of 16, according to the city.

The team will create 3D modelling of all the tombstones and grave markers, allowing the city to have accurate records in case of future erosion, vandalism, or weathering.

The models can also be used to enhance the text present on the stones. Text that is not readable to the naked eye can be captured, read and preserved.