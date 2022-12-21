Arctic winds force Coquihalla Hwy. closure from Othello to Merritt
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Senior Producer
Andrew Weichel
The B.C. government shut down the Coquihalla Highway from Othello to Merritt on Wednesday evening, citing concerns about slippery roads.
In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said high arctic outflow winds in the area were "blowing away sand applied for traction."
"This section of the Coquihalla will remain closed until the winds ease and the maintenance contractor can again establish traction on the highway surface," the ministry said.
It's unclear how long the highway might remain closed.
Officials advised drivers to choose an alternative route, and to check with DriveBC for the latest on the closure.
