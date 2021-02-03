Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ontario government has urged people to stay away from Service Ontario to renew expired health cards, driver's licences and licence plate stickers.

That didn't stop many people from lining up outside a Service Ontario office in Scarborough, who say they feel better making sure their government identification is up to date.

"I try to pay my bills in advance so that way I am one step ahead," Sunil Fonscka told CTV News Toronto.

The Ontario government has extended expiry dates if you need to renew your licence plate sticker, driver's licence, health card, Ontario photo card or accessible parking permit.

The ministry is also waiving the requirement to update your driver's licence photo. The government identification and plate stickers will remain valid even with an expired date until further notice.

Police departments are not allowed to ticket anyone for having an expired sticker.

When you do get a new licence plate sticker for 2021, you will still be required to pay for your 2020 sticker.

"When you renew your licence plate sticker you will be required to pay for the past year," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation told CTV News Toronto.

When it comes to visiting a doctor or going to a hospital, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said "most expired and expiring health cards remain valid for accessing insured health services."

If you must renew a health card to acquire services you're advised to contact Service Ontario.

Officials hope by avoiding line-ups at their offices they can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and they’re strongly urging everyone to renew their driver's licence and plate stickers online if possible.

There are many government products and services that have expiry dates so if there is something you're not sure about you can phone Service Ontario at 416-326-1234 or toll free at 1-800-267-8097 but there could be long wait times.