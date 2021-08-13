Are mandatory vaccinations unconstitutional? A Manitoba law professor weighs in

A Manitoba law professor is weighing in on vaccine mandates and how they impact rights in a pandemic.

With some Manitoba businesses and organizations mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff and guests, including True North Sports and Entertainment venues, some people say the requirement is unconstitutional.

Gerard Kennedy with the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Law said these people may or may not be correct. However, in certain situations, “They’re very likely wrong.”

“Certainly if someone wants to work in a critical care home, I think mandating that they are vaccinated would almost certainly be a reasonable limit on that. If they want to go to a Blue Bombers game, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to say that they be vaccinated,” he said.

“But if we get into a situation where they could lose their job, but the job is a fairly low-risk position where they’re outside, rarely interacting with people, that’s more difficult.”

Kennedy noted that concerns about the constitutionality of mandatory vaccines are not “fanciful,” but they are also not “clearly correct.”

WHAT IS THE LEGALITIES AROUND MANDATORY VACCINES?

Kennedy said the legalities around mandatory vaccines have not been tested very much.

Generally, he said, forcing medical treatment on people, especially consenting adults, who don’t want the treatment would be viewed with legal suspicion. However, he noted, the pandemic changes things.

“We're also in a time of emergency and pandemic, which leads many to think reasonable restrictions can be made on people’s rights to, for instance, freedom of conscience or liberty or security, even if they wouldn’t be in normal times,” he said.

“But how far that allows people to go is something the courts really haven’t tested to date.”

Kennedy added that one “controversial idea” would be to pass legislation with the notwithstanding clause in section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, declaring that notwithstanding individual rights, a law can operate.

He noted this may not be necessary, as people could say that anyone’s right is being reasonably limited.

“But there’s a certain kind of actor that’s very risk adverse, who for the risk of getting sued is almost as great a risk as getting sued successfully, because they don’t want to be in court with the cost and delay and adverse publicity that results,” he said.

“And (a) mandate from the government saying that you can act clearly could possibly encourage them and allow them to create a maximally safe environment.”

