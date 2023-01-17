Are more people moving to Brantford? U-Haul thinks so.

Many southwestern Ontario communities are growing, but there may be reason to believe Brantford has become one of the more popular destinations to move.

Moving truck company U-Haul has released its annual Growth Index which measures the net increase of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city.

Three southwestern Ontario communities made the company’s top 10.

Brantford came in at number eight, climbing nine spots from 2021.

Chatham took the top spot, moving up 12 spots from the year before.

Sarnia jumps 16 places to land third on the ranking.