Are pandemic era dog breeders abandoning puppies they can no longer sell for a big profit?

The Kamloops BC SPCA is caring for four malnourished puppies that were found abandoned on a remote forestry road a week ago. Staff estimate the puppies are around three months old and likely border collie/German short haired pointer mixes.

“If they hadn’t been found, they would have died of starvation or dehydration, of exposure,” said Kamloops branch manager Daria Evans. “The weight is really the biggest concern, because their hip bones are sticking out, their spines are sticking out more than they should be, especially for puppies this age, which should be round and cute.”

She said the puppies’ behaviour suggests they had plenty of human interaction before being dumped. “They’re wonderfully socialized, they’re super lovely puppies. They were clearly at one point loved and looked after really well. What changed, I don’t know.”

They’re among 11 puppies now being cared for at the Kamloops BC SPCA.

“It used to be newsworthy when we had a puppy, any puppy. And there would be line ups and floods of applications right off the bat,” said Evans.

The surge in puppies being abandoned and surrendered to shelters is happening province-wide. Evans believes it could be linked to a big increase in the number of people breeding their dogs for profit during the pandemic.

“Puppies were selling for really quite extraordinary prices. Now they can’t give them away, so they’re ending up with effectively a surplus of animals that they don’t what to do with. And instead of making money on them, they are finding it’s a huge expense, and one they are not prepared to take on,” said Evans.

The BC SPCA is pleading with dog breeders and pet owners not to dump animals they can’t care for. “If people need help with finding a home for their surprise litter, please let us know, and the sooner you can let us know the better, so we have time to plan,” said Evans.

The plan for the four malnourished puppies is focused on gaining weight slowly and safely, so they don’t overeat and make themselves sick. “So we are hoping, kind of within a month I would say is fair, for them to gain the weight back,” said Evans. “Once all of their treatments and their spays and neuters are complete, they will be put up for adoption.”

The two males have been named after explorers Lewis and Clark. “And we are still deciding on the girls,” Evans said. “We do have summer camps running right now in the Kamloops BC SPCA, and I think the campers might be lucky and get to name the two female puppies.”

She said despite their ordeal, the pups will make great pets. “Behaviourally, you would never know they have been through what they have been through. They are acting as normal as puppies can be. They are full of energy, full of life, they love to play,” said Evans. “And they are incredibly affectionate, they are not distrustful of people in any way. They love cuddles.”