Are safety and security improvements needed to jumpstart downtown London's economic recovery?

London’s core business districts may have to transform to survive.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, economic recovery in downtown London and the Old East Village (OEV) is struggling under the weight of social challenges and the evolution of office work.

Londoners walking downtown tell CTV News that a decreased sense of safety is to blame.

“It’s mainly the security and safety issue as far as when you are downtown,” said Dominic Semenuk who works on Dundas Place.

Nicole Tomlinson lives downtown and admitted, “[People] break into my building. I’m afraid to take my dog out at night. There seems to be no police presence at all.”

A pair of reports to city council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee highlight the new reality for core business districts and begin to plot a course for the future.

Civic administration recommends council authorize a one-time $1,055,000 boost to the Core Area Action Plan in 2022.

Most of the additional funding is to enhance safety and security including:

$315,000 to expand the coordinated informed response to homelessness

$260,000 to accelerate implementation of a downtown safety audit

$100,000 to advance a storefront security gate program

Coun. John Fyfe-Millar says the core is safe, but a widespread perception is impacting people’s decisions to come downtown.

“I think security in our downtown is paramount. We have a lot of it in the daytime, but where we are challenged is at night,” Fyfe-Millar said.

Meanwhile, a second municipal report investigating storefront and office vacancies suggests that some of the changes that occurred during the pandemic may be permanent.

Last year, commercial office vacancy reached 20 per cent — up 23 per cent from 2020.

“A general consensus reported in many cities is that commercial office occupancy rates are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels,” the report to council reads.

Fewer office workers means less daytime and after work spending.

“I used to go out for coffee once or twice a day, now I just do it at home,” explained downtown office worker Stephanie McAuley. “I haven’t been back to the office yet, and when I go back it might be once a week.”

Fyfe-Millar suggests reimagining the downtown, pointing to Calgary as an example where vacant space was transformed to address a housing crisis and bring more economic activity.

“How do we rethink some of this commercial space into the potential of residential? We all know housing is an issue in this city,” he added.

The reports on downtown revitalization will be considered by city council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee on June 7.