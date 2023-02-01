Are the days numbered for Frank the Shrewsbury Chicken?

A weather predicting chicken is at the centre of a renewed debate on backyard chickens in Chatham-Kent ahead of this year’s Groundhog Day.

For last six years on the Saturday that follows Feb. 2, “Frank the Shrewbury Chicken” has perfectly predicted the arrival of spring along with owner Mark Wright.

“It’s serious of course, yes, for me anyway,” Wright said. “And Frank's demise could be coming along soon too you know.”

An emotional Wright said he has until Feb. 11 to find new living arrangements for Frank and his other chickens after local bylaw enforcement informed him he couldn’t keep the birds in his backyard pen.

“I have been served to cease and desist,” Wright said. “But I can't sell them right now because of the Avian Flu. You can't take him to an auction or you can't take him to a slaughterhouse, which I wouldn't do anyways because I couldn't see my pets killed.”

Wright said he and Frank still plan to put on their prognosticating performance on Saturday, Feb. 4 while municipal council discusses the matter next week.

“I've had these chickens around here for 22 years. I never knew there was any kind of a bylaw,” Wright told CTV News. “There is a petition from the residents in my favor, being forwarded to the council and administration now that Chatham-Kent is doing a survey to find out how people feel about having backyard chickens.“

Earlier this month, South-Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci put forward a motion for discussion and a vote at the next council meeting asking for a community survey to be conducted regarding backyard chickens.

Several petitions have started circulating in support.

“Just looking for community feedback,” Ceccacci said. “Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about backyard chickens in our in our area. Considering a lot of urban, more urban centers have looked at that direction. I think it's important to look at what other communities are doing and look at what our community thinks.”

Meantime, staff have been asked to make a report on the topic that’s due back in May.

The previous council voted not to legalize backyard chickens in 2020.

“I do definitely understand people's concerns, but I think we got it a little wrong the last time,” Ceccacci explained, “We just sat around the council table and kind of made a decision. I think it's important to look at that community feedback, get what the people think and look at what our surrounding areas are doing and kind of go from there.”

Ceccacci noted the rising cost of food and demand for more sustainable living has increased interest across the municipality regarding backyard chickens.

“Talking to some councillors, I think that the appetite might be a little bit different this time through. But I think it's also important to go through the feedback and the process, because at the end of the day when you're changing bylaws, there could be costs associated with changing things and I think it's important we look at everything as a whole.”

The next municipal council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.