Are these the best patios in Vancouver? 9 local restaurants make list of Canadian top 100
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
A ranking of Canada's best spots to spend patio season includes nine Vancouver restaurants.
Online restaurant reservations website OpenTable released its list Monday of best spots for outdoor dining. The list is based on diner reviews, and only includes restaurants that allow diners to reserve through OpenTable. Most of the restaurants in the top 100 in Canada are in Ontario, but 21 on the list are located in British Columbia, and nine of those are in Vancouver.
According to the list, which is alphabetical rather than a numbered ranking, these are the best spots in the city:
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Gotham Steakhouse and Bar
- Homer Street Café & Bar
- Joe Fortes Vancouver
- Miku Restaurant
- Minami Restaurant
- Provence Marinaside (dog-friendly)
- Tableau Bar Bistro
- The Victor – Parq Vancouver
Outside of Vancouver but still in the region, these spots also made the list:
- ATLAS Steak + Fish - Cascades Casino in Langley
- Hart House Restaurant in Burnaby
- Haven Kitchen & Bar in Langley
