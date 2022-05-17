Are these the best patios in Vancouver? 9 local restaurants make list of Canadian top 100

A ranking of Canada's best spots to spend patio season includes nine Vancouver restaurants.

Online restaurant reservations website OpenTable released its list Monday of best spots for outdoor dining. The list is based on diner reviews, and only includes restaurants that allow diners to reserve through OpenTable. Most of the restaurants in the top 100 in Canada are in Ontario, but 21 on the list are located in British Columbia, and nine of those are in Vancouver.

According to the list, which is alphabetical rather than a numbered ranking, these are the best spots in the city:

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Gotham Steakhouse and Bar

Homer Street Café & Bar

Joe Fortes Vancouver

Miku Restaurant

Minami Restaurant

Provence Marinaside (dog-friendly)

Tableau Bar Bistro

The Victor – Parq Vancouver

Outside of Vancouver but still in the region, these spots also made the list:

ATLAS Steak + Fish - Cascades Casino in Langley

Hart House Restaurant in Burnaby

Haven Kitchen & Bar in Langley

Check out the full list.