Are these your cards? Surrey RCMP looking to return collection to rightful owner

Police in Surrey are hoping to reunite a collector with dozens of baseball and hockey cards that they believe were stolen.

Surrey RCMP recovered the trading card collection back in April, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vacant home in the 14500 block of 106A Avenue on April 20, police said. The area is adjacent to Mary Jane Shannon Elementary School and Guildford Park Secondary School.

During their investigation, police seized the collection of sports cards, which they are now hoping to return to its rightful owner.

"If you or someone you know had sports cards stolen in the Lower Mainland, please contact the Surrey RCMP," police said in their release.

The non-emergency number for the detachment is 604-599-0502. The file number for the case is 2021-57034.