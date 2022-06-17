Are Toronto’s pools and parks ready for summer?

Sunshine and warm temperatures have arrived in Toronto and the city is working to get pools and parks ready to enjoy this summer.

Damage from winter weather is putting a chill on some activities at of one of the most popular places to swim--Donald D Summerville Olympic Pool, located in The Beach.

Emergency pool liner repairs are hastily underway, but opening of the 25 metre pool and dive tank are delayed.

“It’s disappointing it’s not open, because I love taking a dip on a hot day,” said Andrew Bonello.

The largest of the three pools, the 50 metre one, will be closed for the summer season.

The city said staff can’t source and install the liner in time.

“This is the spot to come, one of the biggest, funnest pools in the city and right on the beach like this, I think everyone should have access to it,” said Matt Kaitila.

Starting Saturday, 10 pools are opening on evenings and weekends.

On June 25, the remaining 45 pools will open on a partial schedule, with full schedules picking up June 30.

A few minutes west of The Beach at Greenwood Park, some say the water should already be ready for taking a dip

“This is a great neighbourhood for the pool to be open. This park is always busy, should definitely be on the list of the pools open earlier,” said one woman.

The city said the phased schedule is typical, and normally starts opening pools early to mid-June. Demand is less when kids are in school, as many pool staff are high school and university students.

City Councillor Josh Matlow said problems with accessing outdoor city spaces goes beyond pools to opening washrooms and drinking fountains in parks.

He’s been pushing to have amenities available earlier in the season, as the last freeze usually comes around the May long weekend and said he’s hearing from people across the city.

“For so many in our city, they don’t have backyards,” said Matlow.

“Far too often over the past several weeks they’ve found the water fountain was not on, that there was a lock on their local bathroom in their local park and that impacted their ability to enjoy the outdoors.”

The city said with exception of seasonal washrooms and drinking fountains needing repair, all are now open, and only six were unable to open by the long weekend, also because of repairs. Two are now closed due to construction.