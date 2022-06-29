iHeartRadio

Are you a permanent traveller? We want to hear from you

With sky-high real estate prices and more remote work available than ever before, the idea of becoming a permanent traveller might be tempting for many people.

Are you a permanent traveller? Or perhaps you live on a cruise ship permanently?

CTVNewsToronto.ca is looking to speak with someone who has made the leap to living abroad fulltime.

To tell your travel story, send us an e-mail here.

