Are you blocked from seeing news on Facebook and Instagram? Here's how to connect with CTV News

Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.

CTV News remains your No. 1 source for the latest headlines, videos and insights on Canadian and international news. To stay informed on the stories that matter most to you, here’s how you can connect with CTVNews.ca:

1. Directly on CTVNews.ca: Type www.ctvnews.ca where it says URL in your web browser. Then, you can bookmark the website for easy access in the future. To do this on Google Chrome, go to the website and click the star icon on the far right side, then click Done. If you’re on an Android device using Google Chrome, you’ll want to type www.ctvnews.ca in the address bar and tap the More button with three dots on the right side. Then, click Star.

To bookmark a tab on Safari, click the Share button at the top of your browser (the square with an arrow), then click Add Bookmark and Save. If you’re on an iOS mobile device, it’s a similar process – tap the share button on your screen, then click Add Bookmark and Save.

2. Through the CTV News app: Click here to download the CTV News app for free on Android and iOS devices, including iPhones, iPads and Apple TV. You can also customize your experience and get news the way you want it by allowing push notifications for local and national stories on your mobile device.

3. With breaking news alerts: Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from CTVNews.ca, and get the biggest stories sent straight to your inbox.

On CTVNews.ca, you can also stream CTV News Channel and watch live events as they happen across Canada. Bookmark CTVNews.ca’s new live video destination for easy access through your web browser now.

Aside from Facebook and Instagram, you can find CTVNews.ca stories on other platforms such as:

Finally, you can also get the top CTV News stories sent directly to your inbox by signing up for curated newsletters such as 5 Things to Know and Nightly Briefing, helping you start and end your day with the news you need to know.

The federal government passed Bill C-18 in June. Also known as the Online News Act, the legislation requires tech companies to pay media organizations to host Canadian news content on their websites and platforms. Companies such as Meta and Google have said they reject the framework and will block Canadian news from their platforms. This block also prevents users from posting and sharing news on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.