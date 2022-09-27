'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor

A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.

In the clip that's been viewed on Facebook more than 10,000 times, a man is seen lying on the floor of the facility, at the foot of the desk where a staff member is sitting.

"Are you going to get this man any help?" a man in the video says while the employee assures him a doctor is coming.

The Lethbridge Police Service said its officers responded at about 10 a.m. on Monday to a medical clinic in the 500 block of Sixth Street South for report of a man who was yelling at staff. Police say workers at the clinic "feared for their safety."

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man lying on the floor. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Dr. Depo Lasore, a family physician who works at the clinic, told CTV News that staff "did nothing wrong" but would not say anything more about the matter.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) says it could not comment on specific situations without understanding the context.

"Having said that, CPSA expects all physicians to treat their patients with respect and dignity while providing the best care possible," said Andrea Garland, acting communications director for the CPSA.

"CPSA doesn’t oversee clinic protocols, but our responsibility for a medical practice standard does outline the responsibility of a regulated member for the care provided in a community clinic setting."

Garland says anyone who is concerned about inappropriate medical care can file a complaint through the CPSA's website.