Are you helping Canada battle wildfires this season? We want to hear from you

Canada's wildfires have burned more than 12 million hectares of land, and to keep that number from growing, dedicated firefighters from across the country and around the world are working to put out the blazes.

The unprecedented wildfire season has brought difficult conditions for firefighters battling the blazes, many of whom work full-time jobs in addition to volunteering as a firefighter.

Many of the fires are burning in remote areas of the country. More than half of the fires burning now are out of control, and most are located on the West Coast.

Evacuations have taken place in many communities, disrupting the lives of Canadians, all while firefighters work tirelessly to keep the damage from spreading.

