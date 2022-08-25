Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend

Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.

“I’m tipping a bit more at the restaurants I like,” says Jonathan Placid during his lunch at Covent Garden Market. “I appreciate them still being open. A lot of restaurants closed.”

Research suggests that the pandemic has motivated most Canadians to tip more generously, and at more places.

A survey by Restaurants Canada has found 53 per cent of Ontarians have increased their tipping since the pandemic began— to an average 18.9 per cent.

Pre-pandemic the average tip hovered around 15 per cent.

After more than two years experiencing the financial impacts of the pandemic— local service employees like hairstylist Shanna Kydd say tips help.

“It’s total gratitude to get the extra (tip), and we’re just happy to be working,” she said.

The rising popularity of electronic purchases may also be driving tips higher.

Brock Smith, at Gustavson Business School, says research has revealed that when prompted with three options for tipping, about 70 per cent of people will choose the middle amount.

“(People) will reject the extremes, so when you look at the choices of 15, 18, or 25 per cent, many people will say, I don’t want to be a cheapskate by picking 15 per cent!” Smith explains.

But some Londoners refuse to be influenced by the on-screen prompt.

“I always do the manual tip,” says Tim Fournier. “Some of them are up to 30 per cent, I never do that, so I just do it in my head.”

Shelley Seger echoes those who believe tips are still based on service.

“It just depends on the service. I don’t just go for the centre tip choice or the highest one, it depends on the service.”