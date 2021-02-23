Surrey RCMP are hoping to reunite someone with some lost memories.

Last October they were alerted to some lost or stolen property found in the area of 140 Street and 19 Avenue. Most of the recovered items have been returned to the owners but they still have one thing to be claimed.

It’s a small box full of event tickets from sporting matches and concerts - dating back more than 40 years.

“This box of tickets likely holds a sentimental value to the person who lost it or from whom it was stolen,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a news release. “We are grateful to the person who turned these items in to police and hope to find the rightful owner of the property.”

RCMP are asking the owner, or anyone who knows who the owner might be, to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-559-0502.