Are you missing cash? Surrey RCMP search for rightful owner of money found in donated clothing box
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Surrey are hoping to find the rightful owner of a “substantial amount of cash” that was found stashed inside a box of donated clothing.
Police say the monetary discovery was made on Sept. 10, when employees at a thrift store in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard went through a box that was donated over the summer.
“The employee who located the cash suspected it was inadvertently donated, so they turned it into police,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.
The employee believes the box of clothing was likely donated sometime between July 1 and July 15.
Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who can identify the amount of cash, denominations and what the money was stored in, to contact them at 604-599-0502.
-
Ottawa weather: Cool and cloudy with a chance of showers heading into the weekendEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of only 6 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. It will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will drop down to 1 C overnight.
-
Canadian Blood Services eyes removing sexual orientation-based donation restrictionsCanadian Blood Services is working to update rules about who can donate and plans to submit a request to Health Canada later this year to abandon time-based requirements for gay and bisexual men.
-
Danforth diner stays devoted to decades-old philosophy of low prices, community-firstJim Syrbos, co-owner of Square Boy, a decades-old diner on the Danforth, keeps his father’s community-first philosophy alive, even at the worst of times.
-
Multiple stops along the TTC’s Line 1 will be closed this weekendA portion of the TTC'S Line 1 will be closed this weekend due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
-
Cambridge pharmacy vandalized for the second time in two weeksFor the second time in two weeks, the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy on King Street East has been vandalized.
-
Métis Nation of Ontario calls for federal land claim processThe Métis Nation of Ontario wants to develop a land claim process for Métis people with the federal government, to allow it to seek proper compensation for historical Métis grievances.
-
350K in damages after early morning barn fireEmergency crews responded to Short Snake Line for a barn fire early Friday morning.
-
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visitQueen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
-
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contaminationThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.