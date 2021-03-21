A local restaurant had a busy afternoon Saturday after making Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada.

The owner of Battista’s Calzone on 118 Avenue said he didn’t find out about the placement until he read an article about the list on CTV News Edmonton’s website.

“Customers and friends and everyone is texting me, phoning me to congratulate me that I made the top 100,” said Battista Vecchio, owner of Battista’s Calzone.

“I realized I made the list and I was 45th in Canada, I had to double read it.

“I said, ‘Are you sure?’”

The Italian restaurant, along with five other Edmonton eateries made Yelp’s list based on thousands of user reviews.

“I’m truly amazed and so grateful that I got nominated and I got 45th in all of Canada,” said Vecchio.

Battista’s Calzone, which opened 10 years ago, was the highest ranked Edmonton restaurant on the list.

Vecchio said that his restaurant has gotten a lot of love and support from Edmontonians during the pandemic.

“They’re just so supportive… they would call when I was closed, ‘Can we buy gift cards, can we support you in any way, we want you to stay in business.’”