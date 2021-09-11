Are you the owner of these autographed pictures?
RCMP are searching for the owner of three autographed collectible pictures located during a stolen property investigation in June.
Strathcona County Mounties said in a press release sent Friday that all pictures have been signed: “To Charmaine.”
Police released a photo of one of the autographed images to help identify and locate the owner.
The one photo from the collection released by police was of National Hockey League (NHL) player Phil Bourque, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Ottawa Senators.
Bourque joined the Penguins and initially played for their farm team, the Baltimore Skipjacks in the 1982 seaon. He made his NHL debut in 1983 and became part of the Penguins’ main roster four years later.
Prior to his NHL career, Bourque played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Canadians.
Anyone with information or who can identify the owner is asked to contact RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of three possible COVID-19 exposuresThere are three possible low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the Sudbury area in the last week according to officials.
-
Search for missing swimmer at Port BurwellThe search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
-
Regina first responders remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary20-years-ago, the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a series of terror attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands injured on September 11, 2001.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBsA pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul ridingThe Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.