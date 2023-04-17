Are you travelling to London for the King's coronation?
King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, the United Kingdom’s first coronation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned nearly 70 years ago.
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend on London for the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey, the church where coronations for monarchs have been held for the past 1,000 years.
The coronation will kick off the long bank holiday weekend’s festivities, which will include a special concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle the following day.
Are you a Canadian travelling to London for the coronation? Do you have a ticket for the Coronation Concert on May 7? What are your plans? Why do you consider yourself a royal superfan? We want to hear all that and more.
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
