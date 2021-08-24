Area around Anderson Farm Museum now clear, Greater Sudbury advises

Greater Sudbury says it is now safe to go to the Anderson Farm Museum after a bear was spotted in the area Monday.

"All clear," the city tweeted.

Original story:

Greater Sudbury is asking residents to avoid the area around the Anderson Farm Museum in Lively due to a bear sighting.

"We are currently asking residents to keep a safe distance, especially around the playground near Phillip Street, until the bear has left the area," the city said in a social media post.

"We will update you when that happens."

This story will be updated when more information is available.