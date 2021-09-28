Area 'contained' after Squamish RCMP ask public to stay away during search for man with rifle

An area of Squamish has been "contained," Mounties say in an update on the search for a man believed to be armed.

In a message posted on Twitter, the RCMP said a section of Diamond Head Road is closed near Diamond Road, and that there is now no risk to the public.

The update did not say whether the man they'd been searching for had been found, but added that police expected to be in the area "for some time."

In a brief statement issued earlier on Tuesday, the local RCMP detachment asked residents and visitors to stay away from the intersection of Diamond and Diamond Head roads.

Mounties said they'd been called to that spot for a report of a man with a gun in that area. They said there was no risk to the public outside the area, and that there had been no reports of injuries or shots fired.

Additionally, those who were nearby were asked not to post any photos on social media, which police said could reveal officers' locations.

Initially the RCMP described the location as near the London Drugs, but it is not clear whether anything happened in or around the drugstore itself.

The suspect has been described as having a rifle and being in his 40s with a slim to medium build. He is wearing a dark jacket and dark pants, Mounties said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.