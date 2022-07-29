Area hospitals loosen screening protocols

Three hospitals are modifying COVID-19 screening policies for inpatients and visitors.

In Alliston at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, people coming to the hospital will be able to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 in the main entrance lobby, with the exception of designated visitors on Aug. 2.

Masks must still be worn in the hospital by all patients, supports and visitors unless eating or drinking. Visitors are not permitted to eat or drink in patient rooms. The cafeteria continues to remain closed to the public at this time.

"We thank the community for their cooperation over the last two years as there have been several changes," says Julia Sek, VP of clinical services. "We hope this will streamline the process for patients, supports and visitors when coming to Stevenson, and we ask for your cooperation again with self-screening prior to entering the hospital."

Visitors of inpatients are still required to complete active screening at the screening desk inside the main entrance during visiting hours from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. As a reminder, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required.

Self-screening questions will be posted at the main entrance for patients/supports to answer before proceeding. Any visitor who fails the screening questions related to COVID-19 symptoms cannot enter the hospital – unless seeking care in the Emergency Department or an urgent appointment.

And as provincial pandemic measures ease, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), including Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, is moving to self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms as of July 28.

All outpatients and visitors must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms using signage posted at the entrances prior to entering the hospitals. Having passed screening, outpatients and visitors are required to sanitize their hands and put on a hospital-issued mask from the supply of masks provided.

"MAHC is doing its best to find an appropriate balance between loosening restrictions and our obligation to keep patients and families safe while the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us," says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s president and CEO.

At the same time, MAHC is updating its visiting policy to permit those under the age of 18 to visit inpatients. Other visitor requirements remain unchanged and allow two people to visit per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In line with MAHC's masking requirements, the inpatient must also wear a hospital-issued mask while any visitor is in the patient's room. Visiting may commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result. For everyone's safety, outdoor visiting with a patient on hospital grounds must be approved in advance.

"Please remember that COVID-19 policies are subject to change to react to our local situation,” Harrison said and urged people to "Do your part to keep our staff and patients safe by cleaning your hands often, keeping physical distance between you and others, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As you come and go from the hospital, please be patient with these changes."