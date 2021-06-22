Area of Wall Street closed due to gas leak: Manitoba Hydro

A section of Wall Street in Winnipeg has closed due to a gas leak, Manitoba Hydro said on Tuesday.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that crews had responded to the 900 block of Wall Street to respond to the leak, which they said was caused by a contractor hitting an underground pipe.

The gas has been shut off and repairs are now underway.

Wall Street is closed between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue while crews repair the pipe, and drivers need to find alternate routes.

The repairs are expected to be completed Tuesday.