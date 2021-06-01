Area reopens after standoff in Sarnia neighbourhood

Sarnia police say the situation involving persons barricaded in a residence on Montrose Street has been resolved.

Police had been asking residents near the 800 block of Montrose Street to stay indoors.

Around 6:45 p.m. police say the call came to a "peaceful resolution" and individuals have been taken into custody.

It is unclear what led to the standoff, however police had asked residents that reside in the area of Maxwell Street, Assiniboine Crescent and Wilmont Place to remain indoors for much of the day.

In a statement police thanked the public for their assistance.

"We would like to advise the public that the area surrounding Montrose Street has re-opened. We truly appreciated everyone’s patience as this matter was brought to a peaceful conclusion."

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.