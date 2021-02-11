Residents living along and nearby Jubilee Avenue are voicing their concerns over two proposed apartment-style buildings to be built in the area.

Vitaly Ishin (Vishin Developments) went to the Director of Planning, Property and Development in November 2020, seeking approval to build two multi-family units that would have eight rooms per complex.

According to the developer’s plans, they would be built at 912 and 914 Jubilee Ave.

In December 2020, the Planning, Property and Development Department approved the project.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

People were given until Jan. 1, 2021, to appeal the process and the department received several letters stating concern about the proposed plans.

One of the main concerns put forward was the size of the complexes.

There proposed lots were originally single-family homes and people feel the current area would not provide the needed space to properly fit two eight-plexes and they are also concerned about the height of the two buildings as they could block sun light from neighbouring homes.

"Good luck to the neighbours on the west side getting any sunshine in the morning or the east side getting any sunshine in the late afternoon," one person wrote.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

They also wanted to know where space would go for trees and greenery as well as garbage and recycling bins.

The parking area for the buildings is also a big topic for concern as parking would be required to happen in the back of the building. The buildings would have six parking spots per building.

Residents said the back lane has already become extremely crowded and busy.

"In an already overused lane, there are risks of congestion, excess speed and accidents," one person wrote.

The back lane for homes located on Jubilee Avenue. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Another person feels the lack of parking space will force people to use street parking on Jubilee Avenue and Merriam Boulevard whether that be people living in the units or guests.

Noise has also been brought up as a potential problem. If each unit housed two people that would mean an additional 32 people living in the area and if each unit housed four people, it could lead to an extra 64 people living in that spot.

"It appears to be only an opportunity for a developer to maximize their profits without regard and at the expense of the character of our neighbourhood," another person wrote.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

Many of those who submitted letters said they wouldn't be opposed to a new development in the area, but would prefer to see a two-plex or even a four-plex.

A public hearing will be held about the proposed project on Feb. 18.